rubbish about Richard

People who know me know that I am a Ricardian, namely someone who thinks King Richard III has been unfairly maligned over the centuries. I am in Leicester this week for what is being called locally The Return of the King. Wrongly, because this is where he was killed. It is beginning to look as though we have got our king back. More on this to come, but in the meantime here are some intelligent remarks.
https://mattlewisauthor.wordpress.com/
Hi Jane,
Thank you for sharing my blog post. It's a shame that the truth is less sensational than the lies, for now at least. I've been trying to write to several newspapers but they only seem to want Shakespearean sensationalism.
Thanks again for sharing.
Matt
